Adani Ports announces November business updates, check stock reaction 

Adani Ports shares are in focus today after the firm announced operational performance for November 2025. The firm said it handled 41 MMT cargo in November 2025. The Adani Group firm handled port cargo volume of 41 MMT (14% YoY), led by containers (20% YoY) and dry cargo (10% YoY) last month.

On a year to date basis, Adani Ports handled 325.4 MMT of port cargo (11% YoY), led by containers (21% YoY) and dry cargo (5% YoY). Logistics rail volume during November 2025 stood at 51,042 TEUs falling 5% YoY and GPWIS volume was at 1.7 MMT (decreasing 4% on a YoY basis).

Logistics rail volume during YTD November 2025 stood at 469,835 TEUs (13% YoY) and GPWIS volume stood at 14.3 MMT (1% YoY).

However, Adani Ports stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 1522.50 against the previous close of Rs 1530.20 on BSE.

Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 1536.60.

The share is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Adani Ports shares have gained 25 per cent in one year and risen 24.85 per cent since the beginning of this year.