Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Ports: European foray; balance sheet leverage under control, say analysts

Adani Ports: European foray; balance sheet leverage under control, say analysts

ADANIPORTS1,937.50(2.81%)

The asset has limited synergies with Indian operations initially, except for the potential acquisition of engineering capabilities to handle sustainable fuels, analysts said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 6, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Adani Ports: European foray; balance sheet leverage under control, say analystsAdani Ports' management highlighted Evos' strategic locations, exposure to conventional and transition fuels, stable macro environment and hard-currency earnings as key attractions.

Analysts are largely positive on Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd 's acquisition of Evos, Europe's second-largest independent liquid storage operator, viewing it as a high-margin, value-accretive growth business.

The entry into European liquid storage is at a valuation largely in line with that of listed European liquids major Royal Vopak. For now, the asset has limited synergies with Indian operations initially, except for the potential acquisition of engineering capabilities to handle sustainable fuels, analysts said.

Advertisement

They noted that the management expects to improve the return on capital employed (RoCE) of these assets by focusing on additional value-added activities and expanding into the broader ecosystem, including distribution, over the longer term.

"No additional capex is required, and the asset provides strong annuity-type storage EBITDA (take-or-pay with CPI-linked escalations), providing strong cash flow visibility. We view the acquisition as a largely neutral development initially, but in case ADSEZ is able to demonstrate strong EBITDA accretion from value-added services, it can be a key turnaround driver. We recently upgraded ADSEZ to a 'Buy' with a target of Rs 2,065," JM Financial said.

"Evos adds a high-margin European liquid business and ADSEZ intends to drive value-accretive growth, leveraging energy transition. We expect balance sheet leverage to be under control," Jefferies said.

Advertisement

The global investment bank said Adani Ports' management highlighted Evos' strategic locations, exposure to conventional and transition fuels, stable macro environment and hard-currency earnings as key attractions.

"The acquisition also provides access to lower-cost funding, with Evos' cost of debt at 4.5% against 6.5% for ADSEZ, including foreign-currency borrowings. Management intends to retain Evos' existing leadership team and potentially leverage its balance sheet for acquisition funding," Jefferies said.

Nuvama said the acquisition provides APSEZ access to a strategically located liquid storage platform in a stable macroeconomic, geopolitical and currency environment while bolstering its international presence. The acquisition is likely to be completed in 15 months and is estimated to contribute to APSEZ's EBITDA immediately, it said.

"Pending closure (15 months), our estimates and target price of Rs 2,170 remain unchanged. Maintain 'Buy'. At the current market price, it trades at 15.4 times FY28 EV/EBITDA," Nuvama said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 6, 2026 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more