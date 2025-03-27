Adani Ports shares get thumbs up from two brokerages in two days, check stock reaction 

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd were trading on a flat note even as the global brokerage HSBC maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the Adani Group stock. The brokerage assigned a target price of Rs 1,600, an upside potential of around 35% from the previous close.

In the current session, Adani Ports stock was trading 0.03% lower at Rs 1181.45 against the previous close of Rs 1181.75 on BSE. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1607.95 on June 3, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 993.85 on November 21, 2024.

Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.55 lakh crore on BSE today. Total 0.47 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.63 crore.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd are down 19% in six months. The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 2.1. The stock is trading above the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 61.6, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The global brokerage noted the company’s continued emphasis on transforming into an integrated end-to-end logistics service provider, expanding its value chain beyond traditional port operations. "This strategic evolution is seen as a key growth lever, helping Adani Ports tap into the broader logistics opportunity in India, driven by rising trade volumes and infrastructure expansion."

Adani Ports’ focused execution, strong asset base, and integrated approach positions it well to deliver long-term growth and returns, according to the brokerage.

On Wednesday, global brokerage Goldman Sachs referred to Adani Ports as its top 10 picks.



Goldman Sachs assigned a target price of Rs 1,400 on Adani Ports. The brokerage expects a pick up in port volumes over FY26-27E, driven by ramp-up at Vizinjham, Gopalpur, and Tanzania and commissioning of the port at Colombo, driving early double-digit volume growth. FY26 growth outlook is better than FY25 and valuations are reasonable, the brokerage said.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy rating with a price target of Rs 1,530 per share. APSEZ is well-positioned to surpass industry growth and expand its market share. The seamless integration of its logistics and port operations is enhancing service capabilities and transforming the company into a comprehensive transport utility.

Ventura Securities has a price target of Rs 1,674.

"APSEZ is poised to surpass India's maritime growth, leveraging its strategically balanced port network across the western & eastern coasts, complemented by its comprehensive end-to-end logistics. We recommend BUY with a DCF based price target of Rs 1,674 (15.2X FY27 EV/EBITDA), representing an upside of 50.3%," said Ventura Securities.