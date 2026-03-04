Adani Ports, JSW Infra shares fall up to 4% today; here’s why

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and JSW Infrastructure Ltd declined up to 4% in Wednesday’s trade amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a direct hit on an overseas facility.

On Wednesday, Adani Ports shares slipped as much as 4.18% to touch a day’s low of Rs 1408.70 on the BSE, against their previous close of Rs 1470.20 apiece. While the JSW Infra stock was trading 2.21% lower at Rs 245.80, the counter is trading near its 52-week low of Rs 241.50.

The drop in JSW Infrastructure comes right after the company reported a security incident at its Middle Eastern operations. According to a regulatory filing, one of the company's fifteen storage tanks at the Fujairah Liquid Terminal sustained damage after debris from an intercepted drone fell within the facility.

Brokerage firm JM Financial also highlighted this disruption, noting that the Fujairah port was impacted by drone strikes that caused a fire at JSW Infrastructure's tankage.

“Considering the risks of sailing into the Strait of Hormuz, alternatives such as Khor Fakkan (UAE) and Salalah (Oman) are being explored. Fujairah also avoided the Strait and was operating, but it also got impacted by drone strikes, causing a fire at JSWINFRA’s tankage,” JM Financial said.

For Adani Ports, the stock pressure may be driven by broader fears of shipping realignments. JM Financial pointed out that the eruption of the US-Israel and Iran conflict could severely impact port logistics. Shippers are actively looking to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which could impact container volumes to the Middle East.

JM Financial noted that about 15% of the annual container volumes at Adani's Mundra port are exposed to the Middle East. According to the brokerage, this exposure translates to a "3-4% potential impact on its monthly volumes".

However, the brokerage offered a silver lining, estimating that even if the conflict drags on beyond three months, the cumulative volume impact will likely be limited to about 1%.

Adani Ports recently reported monthly operational numbers. The company handled 42.5 MMT of total cargo in February 2026, marking a 16% year-on-year growth. This growth was primarily driven by a 14% year-on-year jump in containers and a 15% rise in dry cargo.

