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Adani Ports Q1 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,650 crore, revenue climbs 19%; shares slip

Adani Ports Q1 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,650 crore, revenue climbs 19%; shares slip

Consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs 10,821 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 9,126 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA also increased 19 per cent to Rs 6,541 crore from Rs 5,495 crore a year ago.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026 1:08 PM IST
Adani Ports Q1 results: PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 3,650 crore, revenue climbs 19%; shares slipThe company's international ports business delivered robust growth.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 3,650 crore for the June quarter, compared with Rs 3,311 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue grew 19 per cent YoY to Rs 10,821 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 9,126 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA also increased 19 per cent to Rs 6,541 crore from Rs 5,495 crore a year ago.

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The company's international ports business delivered robust growth, with revenue rising 80 per cent YoY to Rs 1,747 crore and EBITDA surging 256 per cent YoY to Rs 730 crore, led by strong performance in Australia and Colombo, reflecting the increasing maturity of APSEZ's overseas portfolio.

Its domestic ports business reported 12 per cent YoY revenue growth, driven by cargo volume growth, a superior product mix and higher realisation. The domestic ports EBITDA margin stood at 74 per cent.

Commenting on the performance, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, said, "Our Q1 FY27 performance underscores the strength of our diversified business model, combining global reach with a multi-modal asset base across geographies, commodities, and customers. Our domestic ports business continued to deliver strong growth and remains the bedrock of APSEZ's earnings, while International Ports, Marine, and Logistics have transitioned decisively from scale-up to scale-value, becoming increasingly important drivers of revenue growth and profitability."

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He added, "This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031. Supported by our domestic capacity expansion program targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation."

Despite earnings growth, Adani Ports shares slipped after the results announcement. At last check, the stock was down 2.33 per cent at Rs 1,735.80.

Meanwhile, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment & Securities, told BTTV that he remains positive on Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises Ltd. He said the overall setup for both stocks remains constructive.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 29, 2026 1:08 PM IST
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