Adani Ports Q4 earnings 2026: Revenue crosses Rs 10,000 crore, board recommends dividend

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Thursday reported a 9% rise in consolidated Q4 net profit. Profit came at Rs 3,308 crore in last quarter against Rs 3023 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 26% to Rs 10,738 crore in Q4 against Rs 8,488 crore in the year ago period.

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EBITDA rose 20% to Rs 6,020 crore in Q4 against Rs 5,006 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO said, “Our strong performance during the quarter underscores the resilience of our business model and the disciplined execution of our strategy. Despite the geopolitical volatility and ongoing global tariff uncertainty, we surpassed our FY26 guidance, led by record 500 MMT port cargo volumes."

The board also proposed a dividend of Rs 7.5 dividend per share for FY26. The record date for the dividend is June 12, 2026.

In terms of FY27 guidance, the company gave a 11% - 16% growth guidance with a revenue of around Rs 43,000 cr -Rs 45,000 crore.

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For EBITDA, it sees a figure of Rs 25,000 crore – Rs 26,000 crore with a 9% - 14% growth guidance.

Capex is seen in the range of Rs 12,000 crore - Rs 14,000 crore.

APSEZ has become the first Indian integrated transport operator to handle over 500 MMT of port cargo volume in a single year. It surpassed FY26 guidance of Rs 38,000 crore revenue, Rs 22,800 Cr EBITDA, Rs 11,000-12,000 Cr capex, the Adani Group firm said.