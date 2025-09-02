Adani Ports reports 16% rise in cargo volumes in August; stock reacts

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday said its cargo volumes rose 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in August 2025. The company handled 41.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo during the month, supported by a 29 per cent YoY growth in container volumes.

In the year-to-date (YTD) period till August 2025, APSEZ recorded a total cargo throughput of 202.6 MMT, an increase of 11 per cent over the same period last year. Container volumes in the YTD period grew 22 per cent YoY.

The company's logistics business also registered growth. Rail volumes during August 2025 stood at 57,347 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 8 per cent YoY, while GPWIS (Gangavaram Port Waterways Inland Shipping) volumes were at 1.69 MMT, higher by 3 per cent YoY.

For the YTD period, APSEZ reported rail volumes of 297,766 TEUs, up 14 per cent YoY, and GPWIS volumes of 9.35 MMT, registering a 3 per cent YoY growth.

On the stock-specific front, APSEZ climbed 1.02 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 1,349.20 on the BSE after the business update.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) reiterated its 'Buy' rating on APSEZ with a target price of Rs 1,700.

"With integrated end-to-end offerings, APSEZ captures higher customer wallet share and builds cargo stickiness, while its diversified and scalable model underpins sustainable growth. This positions APSEZ to achieve its goal of becoming India's largest integrated transport utility by 2029, with logistics and marine emerging as key growth engines alongside its dominant ports franchise," the domestic brokerage said in a note.