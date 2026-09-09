Adani Ports secures Paradip dry bulk berth project; stock climbs

Under the 30-year concession, which will be executed under the Public-Private Partnership model, APSEZ stated that it will develop the CQ-I and CQ-II berths with mechanised cargo handling systems, deep-draft berths and large-scale storage infrastructure.

"The Paradip concession will strengthen APSEZ's presence on the East Coast and expand our access to one of India's most important industrial and mineral-rich hinterlands. With Paradip, APSEZ's network grows to 16 ports and terminals across India's 11,000-km coastline, strengthening our ability to deliver integrated port, logistics and marine solutions through the country's most comprehensive transport infrastructure platform," said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO at APSEZ.

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Adani Group stocks in focus

Separately, Adani Group stocks were in focus after Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, entered into binding agreements to raise Rs 9,825 crore, or around $1 billion, in primary equity capital from a consortium of domestic and global investors.

The consortium comprises Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and funds managed by BlackRock.

"The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of ~$18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India's airport infrastructure sector," the company said.