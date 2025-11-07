Adani Ports shares beat Sensex returns in 2025, can they breach record high?

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) have approached their 52-week high reached in June this year. The Adani stock, which hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,493.85 on June 10 rose to a high of Rs 1,464 in the afternoon session today. However, the stock is still down 10% from its record high of Rs 1621.40 reached on June 3, 2024.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Adani Group stock seems to be in a bull run surpassing returns of its benchmark Sensex this year.

Adani Ports stock has gained 20% in 2025 against returns of 6% delivered by the 30 stock index. The rally in the Adani Group stock comes on the back of strong quarterly earnings of India's largest port operator. Over the last five years, the company logged a healthy net profit CAGR of 24%.

Global brokerage HSBC has a buy call on the Adani Group stock with a price target of Rs 1700.

Q2 marked another quarter of continued improvement in Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) across major businesses, notably in international ports, said HSBC. Robust underlying demand, market share gains and overseas expansion will support its 1,000 mmt robust cargo volume growth ambition for 2030, the brokerage mentioned adding that the strategic pivot to focus on ROCE improvement should drive rerating for the stock.

Advertisement

Another brokerage Jefferies has a buy call on Adani Ports with a price target of Rs 1880.

The brokerage said Q2 EBITDA beat its estimates by 5%, boosted by domestic ports margin surprise (+178 bps YoY) and 3.4x YoY rise in Marine business revenue. Implied organic volume growth (domestic) was muted at 3% YoY (vs 12% reported) with weak power demand growth (+1% YoY).

The company's strategy is to drive absolute EBITDA growth (vs. pure volume driven growth) remains, led by integrated logistics solutions. Capital allocation also remains a focus area, added Jefferies.

Another brokerage Nuvama has a buy call on the Adani Ports stock with a price target of Rs 1900.

Consolidated revenue/EBITDA/PAT rose 30%/26%/27% YoY in Q2FY26 which was 1–3% above Nuvama's estimates. APSEZ reported an improvement in Return on Capital Employed profile across assets notwithstanding ongoing trade disruption, the brokerage mentioned reiterating its FY26/30 guidance across parameters.