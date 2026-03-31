Adani Ports share price today: Shares of India's largest private port operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone are nearly insulated when compared to other global operators taking a hit due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, says domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage sees a 39% upside in the Adani Group stock from the market price of Rs 1313. This amounts to a price target of Rs 1,820 for the Adani stock with a buy call.

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Adani Ports' exposure to the crisis arsing out of the Hormuz Strait's closure is relatively limited, with liquid cargo accounting for less than 10% of total volumes.

"Within this category, crude oil handling accounted for 6% in FY25, moderating to 5% in 9MFY26, while gas volumes continue to represent a small portion of the mix at 2% in both periods. Consequently, the overall impact on APSEZ is expected to remain contained," said MOSL.

In the previous session, Adani Ports stock slipped 1.81% to Rs 1313.40 against the previous close of Rs 1337.60. The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1584 on February 9, 2026 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 1041.05 on April 7, 2025. The stock has gained 11.11% this fiscal but slipped 11.32% amid market correction due to the ongoing war between US-Israel and Iran.

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Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.02 lakh crore on BSE. Total 1.65 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.72 crore.

The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.24. The stock is trading below its 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 37.7, signaling it's trading in the neither in the oversold nor in the overbought zone.

In Q3 of this fiscal, net profit rose 21% to Rs 3,054 crore, compared to Rs 2,520 crore in the corresponding period last year. The multinational port operator's revenue from operations rose 22% to Rs 9,705 crore in the December 2025 quarter against Rs 7,964 crore in the year-ago period.