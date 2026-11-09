Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Ports shares gain 10% since Q2 earnings, approach Rs 2,000 mark; what's next?

Adani Ports shares gain 10% since Q2 earnings, approach Rs 2,000 mark; what's next?

The Adani Group stock has gained 31% in 2026. In the current session, the stock fell nearly 1% to Rs 1933.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 9, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Adani Ports shares gain 10% since Q2 earnings, approach Rs 2,000 mark; what's next?Adani Ports stock has doubled investor wealth in three years with returns of 140%.

Shares of Adani Ports are set to hit the Rs 2,000 mark post after Q2 earnings beat consensus estimates. Adani Ports shares have gained 10% since Q2 earning were announced on October 28. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,961.85 on November 8. The Adani Group stock trades higher than all the short term and long term simple moving averages. It trades near the overbought zone since the RSI of the stock stands at 68.6.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Adani Group stock has gained 31% in 2026. In the current session, the stock fell nearly 1% to Rs 1933 on BSE.

Adani Ports stock has doubled investor wealth in three years with returns of 140%. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.47 lakh crore. The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.32.

ICICI Securities has a price target of Rs 2210 on the Adani Ports stock.

The Adani Group targets to grow its revenues/ EBITDA/ net CFO at a CAGR of 19%/18%/18% over FY26-FY31. The brokerage recommended a buy call with a target price of Rs 2210 on the stock.

Adani Ports stock is set to hit the Rs 2432 mark against the previous target of Rs 2107, said Elara Capital.

Advertisement

"While we are yet to factor in the acquisition in our estimates, the transaction enhances visibility on long-term shareholder value creation via building of a globally diversified, integrated ports & liquid storage platform and energy transition infrastructure. We maintain our estimates and roll forward to FY29E with a higher target price of Rs 2,432 from Rs 2,107, at an implied EV/EBITDA of 18x (unchanged) – Buy," said Elara Capital.

Brokerage JM Financial has a price target of Rs 2065 on the stock.

"The stock trades at 15x FY28E EV EBITDA; maintain BUY with target price of Rs 2,065: We value ADSEZ’s various assets on a DCF basis along with a terminal value (depreciated replacement value) payable by authorities at the end of the concession period, unless the concessionaire is further extended. Our EV valuation is an SotP of the value of these assets. Our TP of INR 2,065 implies ~16x FY28E EV/EBITDA; maintain BUY," said JM Financial.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026 9:35 AM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more