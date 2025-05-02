Adani Ports shares rally 5% on strong Q4; more upside ahead?

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd (Adani Ports) saw its shares surging 5 per cent in Friday's trade following its better-than-expected March quarter earnings. The Adani group firm reported revenue growth of 23 per cent, Ebitda growth of 22 per cent and profit growth 29 per cent for the quarter that beat analyst estimates by 6-13 per cent.

By 10 am, the Adani stock had hit a high of Rs 1281.95 apiece, up 5.33 per cent on BSE. With this, the scrip has jumped 17.26 per cent in the past three months.

Adani Ports has guided for a solid FY26 print with revenue of Rs 36,000–38,000 crore and Ebitda of Rs 21,000–22,000 crore. It also formally placed its ambition on trucking business (growth of 3–4 times in FY26) and marine business (2 times in FY26), said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The management shared capex segment details, highlighting strong directional trend across segments. Besides it suggested continued scouting for opportunities in ports and marine businesses globally.

"We are broadly maintaining FY26/27 estimates and expect revenue, EBitda and PAT CAGR of 19 per cent, 14 per cent, 16 per cent in FY25–28, with a target of Rs 1,810. We have not pencilled in NQXT acquisition, pending closure," Nuvama said.

MOFSL said Adani Ports has expanded its domestic and global footprint with new ports, terminals, and logistics infrastructure in FY25 and guided further volume and revenue growth in FY26 backed by INR120b capex.

"We broadly maintain our estimates for FY26/27 and expect APSEZ to report 11 per cent growth in cargo volumes over FY25-27. This would drive a revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGR of 15 per cent, 16 per cent and 21 per cent over FY25-27E. We reiterate our BUY rating with a target of Rs 1,550," MOFSL said.

Among global brokerages, Jefferies has reportedly retained 'Buy' on Adani Ports with a revised target price of Rs 1,475 from Rs 1,340 earlier. Goldman Sachs suggested a 'Buy', raising its price target to Rs 1,400from Rs 1,320. Morgan Stanley also upped its target price on Adani Ports to Rs 1,481 from Rs 1,418 while maintaining its 'overweight' stance on the stock.