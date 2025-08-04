Adani Ports shares trade higher post monthly business updates

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) were trading higher in early deals today after the Adani Group firm released its monthly business updates. APSEZ shares rose 1.59% to Rs 1,368.45 against the previous close of Rs 1347 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.94 lakh crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 1,600 on August 2, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 993.85 on November 21, 2024. Total 0.20 lakh shares of Adani Ports changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.73 crore.

The Adani Group stock has seen high volatility in the last one year with its beta at 1.9. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Ports stands at 32.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

The company informed that it handled 8% YoY higher cargo volume in July 2025.

1. During July 2025, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 40.2 MMT (+8% YoY), led by containers (+22% YoY).

2. YTD Jul’25, APSEZ handled 160.7 MMT of total cargo (+10% YoY), led by containers (+20% YoY).

3. During July 2025, logistics rail volumes stood at 60,940 TEUs (+17% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 1.61 MMT (-13% YoY)

4. YTD Jul’25, logistics rail volumes stood at 240,419 TEUs (+15% YoY) and GPWIS volume was at 7.67 MMT (+3% YoY)