Adani Ports signs IMEC agreement with Port of Marseille Fos; stock reacts

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Port of Marseille Fos, France’s major maritime gateway, to strengthen connectivity across the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The partnership, signed during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit, aims to streamline trade between India and the European Union, effectively bridging the final leg of the IMEC route, the company said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At 11:59 am on Wednesday, Adani Ports stock pared some losses, trading at Rs 1551 on the BSE, down 1 per cent. The counter had dipped to a day’s low of Rs 1,540, down nearly 2 per cent in early trade.

“This partnership proposes the creation of an IMEC Ports Club to strengthen coordination

among key ports along the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) route,

reinforcing connectivity between India and the European Union,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO of APSEZ, said our ports in Hazira and Mundra on India's western coast have already created a seamless pathway across the corridor's first and middle legs. “With this MoU with the Port of Marseille Fos in France, we have now successfully connected the final leg to Europe,” he added.

Advertisement

Hervé Martel, CEO of the Port of Marseille Fos, said, 'India and Marseille stand at the two extremities of this future trade backbone, giving both ports a major responsibility in structuring and energizing this new route.”

Meanwhile, in its investor presentation for the third quarter of FY26, Adani Ports had noted that it completed the acquisition of NQXT in Australia.

Earlier, brokerage JM Financial maintained a ‘Buy’ rating with a 12-month target price of Rs 1,800. In its result update, JM Financial highlighted that Adani Ports is on track to meet the revised EBITDA guidance of Rs 22,800 crore for FY26.