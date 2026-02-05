Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, JBM Auto: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices managed to post mild gains on Wednesday after a volatile trading session led by the tensions between the US and Iran and rout in IT stocks. Traders are keenly awaiting RBI's monetary policy due on Friday. The BSE Sensex rose 78.56 points, or 0.09 per cent, to close at 83,817.69, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 48.45 points, or 0.19 per cent, to end at 25,776.



Select buzzing stocks like JBM Auto Ltd, Vodafone Idea and Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Senior Technical Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,630 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,450

Adani Ports has demonstrated significant strength, breaking decisively above the peak of budget day candle and sustaining above all major daily moving averages. This breakout has now established that zone as a new support base. With the momentum pointing toward the lifetime high, a near-term target is projected in the Rs 1,600-1,630 range. A prudent strategy would be to enter on any pullback toward the Rs 1,500-1,520 support, managing risk with a stop loss below Rs 1,450 for a favorable risk-reward ratio.



JBM Auto | Caution | Resistance: Rs 645 | Support: Rs 540

Based on its recent advance from Rs 540 to Rs 618, JBM Auto is now undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation; it faces a strong resistance hurdle in the Rs 630-645 range due to the convergence of the 100 and 200-day SMAs, and a sustained break above this band is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. On the downside, the critical support zone to watch is Rs 565-540 and a breach below this level could accelerate a decline toward the Rs 615-600 area.



Vodafone Idea | Buy | Target Price: Rs 14 | Stop Loss: Rs 9.50

Despite a recent retreat from its high of Rs 12.80, Vodafone Idea Ltd is presenting a compelling buying opportunity as it finds robust support within the Rs 10.80 to Rs 11.20 range. This critical zone represents a confluence of technical factors, including the previous swing low and a bullish crossover area of the 20 and 100-day SMAs. The bullish case is significantly reinforced by the emergence of a 'bullish engulfing' candlestick pattern on the weekly chart, following four consecutive weeks of decline, signaling an imminent recovery. For traders, this setup suggests a strategic entry on dips within the noted support band, targeting an upside move toward Rs 14 while prudently managing risk with a stop loss placed at Rs 9.50.