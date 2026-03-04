Adani Power, Adani Green: Adani group CFO speaks on 'Information Distortion Tax', says this

Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, in his latest LinkedIn post, talked about what he called an 'Information Distortion Tax' and an 'economic war' as he went heart-to-heart with retail investors in group companies, saying the narrative around the group was a ghost, but a 15.1 per cent return on assets (RoA) is the reality.



He spoke about 'coiled spring' in valuations, where the noise keeps share prices horizontal, even as the physical business is exploding vertically.

"I know it’s been exhausting. I’ve lived this too. It is a heavy thing to watch your hard-earned conviction be tested by narratives that don’t know the difference between a ticker symbol and a turbine. But as the CFO of Adani, I have one truth to offer you: The narrative was a ghost. Our 15.1% Return on Assets is the reality," he said.

Addressing investors, Singh said the Gautam Adani-led group has scaled gross asset base of Rs 6.77 lakh crore from Rs 1.58 lakh crore in 2019. "You can argue with a headline, but you can’t distort Rs 6.7 trillion worth of deep-water ports, high-voltage lines, and runways," he said.

Singh said Adani group's portfolio Ebitda hit a record trailing twelve-month total of Rs 92,943 crore, a 20 per cent CAGR over the past six-year period. He said 83 per cent of the group's Ebitda now comes from core infrastructure.

Besides, 52 per cent of Adani group Ebitda comes from AAA-rated domestic assets. In 2019, that was barely a fraction. Singh also cited a net debt-to-Ebitda of three times, which he said was the lowest in any large global infrastructure & utility platform.

"The narrative may have left you, but your business never left you. The ships never stopped docking Adani Ports and SEZ. The lights stayed on through Adani Power Ltd & Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.. The green transition didn't pause for a tweet—Adani Green Energy Limited expanded its capacity by 49% this year alone," he said.

Singh said the Adani portfolio has earned over 100 individual rating upgrades and positive outlook revisions in the past three years, suggesting it as a proof that Adani group's discipline is working.

"We aren't selling trends; we are the nerves & arteries of a rising superpower a USD 4.7 trillion economy," he said.

