Adani Power, Adani Green, IndusInd Bank, Eternal Q1 results today: Key expectations

With the earnings season in full swing, dozens of companies, including Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Eternal Ltd, are set to report their June quarter results today. Eternal, which reported a 90 per cent plunge in net profit in the year-ago quarter, is likely to post a multifold jump in Q1 profit on a low base. Adani Power is expected to report a flattish Q1 profit despite a double-digit rise in sales. Adani Green is likely to report a 40 per cent surge in net profit. IndusInd Bank may also post over 10 per cent rise in net profit but on a fall in net interest income (NII), analysts said.

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Adani Power Q1 results preview

In the case of Adani Power, standalone generation rose 11 per cent YoY in Q1FY27, supported by the heatwave-led demand surge and firm merchant prices.

Antique Stock Broking expects its revenue to grow 11 per cent YoY, while PAT is expected to remain broadly flat, up 0.5 per cent YoY, as stronger operations are offset by elevated depreciation from recent acquisitions and ongoing capacity additions.

"With total contracted capacity at 30.2 GW out of 41.8 GW (72 per cent) and merchant exposure reduced to 5 per cent of operational capacity, Adani Power's dominant share in state thermal PPA awards and de-risked pipeline (100 per cent land/BTG ordering) provide strong long-term earnings visibility," the brokerage said.

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Adani Green Q1 results preview

In the case of Adani Green Energy, Emkay estimated power sales to increase 25 per cent YoY or 31 per cent QoQ in Q1FY27E, supported by capacity expansion to 20.1GW from 19.3GW between the two quarter-ends, along with sequential improvement in CUFs.

"Merchant tariff rates improved, with overall book realization expected to improve 3 per cent QoQ to Rs3.2/kWh. We estimate consolidated Ebitda to increase 32 per cent YoY and 39 per cent QoQ to Rs 4,010 crore, while adjusted PAT is expected to rise 46 per cent YoY to Rs 1,060 crore," the brokerage said.

Eternal Q1 results preview

For the parent of parent of Zomato and Blinkit, Eternal, Kotak Institutional Equities expects 18 per cent YoY growth in food delivery net order value (NOV) and 88 per cent YoY growth in Blinkit NOV. The NOV growth in Blinkit will be driven by rapid store addition, Kotak said while projecting period-ending store count of 2,468, implying 225 new dark store addition in 1QFY27. Besides, Blinkit growth is also seen driven by favorable seasonality, traction from IPL demand and inflation.

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"We model 30 basis points QoQ QoQ contraction in contribution margin and Ebitda margin of food delivery business to 9.9 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively, as percentage of NOV). For the Blinkit business, we model 5.5 per cent contribution margin and 0.6 per cent Ebitda margin. We expect Eternal to post adjusted Ebitda of Rs 550 crore, higher YoY," Kotak said.

The brokerage sees net profit for Eternal at Rs 281.60 crore, up multifolds YoY over Rs 25 crore profit in Q1FY26. Sales are seen soaring 189.70 per cent YoY to Rs 20,761 crore over Rs 7,167 crore

IndusInd Bank Q1 results preview

MOFSL estimated IndusInd Bank to report 11.1 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 670.80 crore on 4.3 per cent YoY drop in NII at Rs 4,438.70 crore. This brokerage expects slippages for IndusInd Bank to trend lower in Q1m with upgrades and recoveries likely to keep asset quality ratios stable. NIM is expected to improve 2 bps QoQ to 3.41 per cent from 3.39 per cent in Q4. The brokerage sees marginal opex growth and said the targeted 1 per cent RoA by FY27-end will be driven by decline in credit cost and cost optimization.

