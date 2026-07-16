Adani Power, Bharat Dynamics, Astra Microwave: Expert strategy for trading these stocks 

Adani Power, Bharat Dynamics, Astra Microwave: Shares of Adani Power, Astra Microwave and Bharat Dynamics were featured in the 'Daily Calls' show on BTTV on Thursday. Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst from Angel One gave his expert insights on the outlook of these three stocks.

Here's a look at what he said.

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Adani Power

Krishan advised traders to treat the current pause as a healthy consolidation rather than a sign of weakness. For investors holding the stock at Rs 220, the near-term setup appears range-bound, but the broader undertone remains positive as long as key support levels hold.

The stock has been one of the notable names within a power pack that has shown strong traction in recent sessions. Adani Group companies, too, have broadly outperformed, adding to the positive sentiment around the counter.

Adani Power’s current movement should be viewed in context of the sharp rally that preceded it.

From a trading perspective, the immediate technical map is clearly defined. Krishan pegged Rs 210 and Rs 208 as strong support levels, suggesting that the downside remains protected unless the stock slips below that band.

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At the same time, he cautioned that the counter has entered a 'time wise corrective phase,' which means it may continue to move sideways for a few sessions. On the upside, the key hurdle lies in the Rs 232-234 zone. “Rs 210 is the support and Rs 232-234 is the resistance,” he said.

Bharat Dynamics

Krishan said Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) investors sitting on losses after the recent pullback in defence stocks may not need to exit the stock. His message to investors already holding BDL was clear: Investors who can remain committed for the longer term should continue to hold the stock.

For BDL, Krishan pegged the first key resistance at around Rs 1,350. A decisive move above that level, he said, could push the stock towards Rs 1,460-1,470.

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On the downside, Krishan said Rs 1,220 was an important support zone. That gives investors a tactical framework: hold existing positions, avoid panic selling into weakness, and consider adding if the stock drifts closer to support.

The strategy reflects a staggered accumulation approach rather than an aggressive chase at current levels.

Astra Microwave

Astra Microwave's sharp run-up may not be over yet, but the easy money could already be behind investors. After a blistering rally of roughly 70-75% in the current calendar year, Krishan flagged the possibility of near-term profit-booking, even as the broader trend remains constructive for traders willing to stay disciplined.

For an investor holding the stock at Rs 1,353 and looking at a three-month horizon, the message is clear: protect gains, don’t chase momentum blindly.

“The counter has seen the tremendous rally approximately in the current calendar year,” he said, adding that the stock is now in “overbought terrain.” That, in technical terms, suggests upside may become more volatile unless fresh triggers emerge.

Krishan advised not to exit immediately, but to stay invested with a trailing stop-loss. He identified Rs 1,620 as a 'very strong support' and the key line in the sand for short-term traders.

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“If any breakdown happens below 1620 then we might see some kind of further correction in the short term period,” he warned. On the upside, Rs 1,850 remains the immediate hurdle.