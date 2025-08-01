Adani Power board approves stock split in 1:5 ratio

Adani Power Ltd on Friday informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors has approved a proposal to split its equity shares in a 1:5 ratio.

"The Board has considered and approved the sub-division/split of the existing 1 (One) equity share of the Company having face value of Rs 10 (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid- up, into 5 (Five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2 (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid- up, subject to approval of the shareholders of the company," Adani Power stated in a BSE filing.

"The record date for the purpose of the sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after taking the aforesaid approval of the shareholders of the company and the same will be intimated in due course," it added.

On the earnings front, Adani Power posted a 15.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26). During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 3,305 crore as against Rs 3,913 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations slipped 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 14,167 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 15,052 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The company reported a consolidated continuing EBITDA of Rs 5,744 crore for Q1 FY26, down from Rs 6,290 crore in Q1 FY25, primarily due to lower revenue and additional operating expenses from recent acquisitions on a YoY basis.

The Adani Group firm also stated that it has been receiving regular payments from Bangladesh, amounting to over $500 million in the past two months.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Power were last seen trading 0.96 per cent lower at Rs 581.75 on BSE.