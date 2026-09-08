Adani Power: 27% CAGR in net profit, 36% for EPS; where is the Adani Group multibagger headed?

Adani Power stock has clocked returns 182% in three years. The Adani Group stock has gained 50% in six months.

Adani Power share price targets

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 202 while resistance stands at Rs 211. A decisive breakout above Rs 211 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 216. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 202-216 range."

Bernstein's Nikhil Nigania has an 'Outperform' call on the stock with a target of Rs 220. Antique Stock Broking's gave a 'Buy' call on the stock with a target of Rs 282. The 12-month Bloomberg consensus target for the stock stands at Rs 252.30, indicating a 23.40 per cent potential upside for the stock.

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JM Financial has retained its 'Buy' rating on Adani Power with a target price of Rs 257. The Adani Group stock offer 30 per cent upside following a visit to the company’s Raipur complex. The brokerage's positive view was based on Adani Power’s healthy portfolio of projects and swift execution, and reiterated its investment case on the stock.

ICICI Securities has an 'add' call on the stock with a price target of Rs 233 on the stock.

IIFL has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 240. Global brokerage Jefferies finds the stock worth Rs 270.

Antique Stock Broking has a 'Buy' call with a target of Rs 282 on the stock.



Adani Power stock today

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In the current session, Adani Power stock trades 1.56% higher at Rs 207.95 today against the previous close of Rs 204.75. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 4 lakh crore.

Adani Power Q1 earnings

The Adani Group firm announced a 42% rise in Q1 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4805.69 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 3384.86 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue rose 34% to Rs 18901 crore in Q1 against a revenue of Rs 14,109 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The board of the firm also approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore via QIP route.