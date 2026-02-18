Adani Power, JSW Energy: Antique says buy on execution visibility, shares target prices

Antique Stock Broking on Wednesday said it maintained a constructive view on the power sector, supported by a recovery in demand and easing renewable energy curtailments. The brokerage said JSW Energy Ltd remained its top large cap pick in the sector. It noted that a locked-in 32 GW pipeline could drive 32 per cent Ebitda growth for JSW Energy on a compounded annual basis over FY25-30. Antique expects a diversified capacity expansion by FY30E.

Antique also likes Adani Power Ltd, citing strong execution visibility. The brokerage said this was seen enabling a 2.3 times capacity ramp-up to 41.9 GW by FY3E, supported by Adani Power's 64 per cent market share in awarded thermal bids and ongoing deleveraging.

Antique suggested a 'Buy' rating on JSW Energy with a target of Rs 648 apiece. Adani Power is also a 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 187, Antique said.

India's power demand posted a sustained rebound in January 2026, rising 5 per cent YoY in base terms to 143 BU despite temperatures broadly in line with the prior year, driving overall generation up 2 per cent YoY.

Antique said peak demand hit 245 GW (up 3 per cent YoY) during the month, with evening peak reaching 214 GW (up 7 per cent YoY), marking recovery from December quarter's muted performance due to unseasonal rains.

"Early February 2026 (till 15th) data shows electricity demand flat on a high base, but peak demand sustained 3 per cent growth to 244 GW and evening peak up 5 per cent YoY. February-March face high-base challenges, yet favourable base effects post-monsoon could drive stronger growth in FY27," ANtique said.

The brokerage said coal inventories stayed comfortable at 56.1 mt, tempering Coal India offtake. Short-term prices eased, with DAM at Rs3.86/kWh, down 13 per cent YoY, amid ample solar hour supply, it said.

"Tendering continues shifting toward hybrid/storage, reinforcing the structural energy transition. February demand is flattish on high base, likely extending into March, but FY27 holds potential for 6-7 per cent growth on low FY26 monsoon base, contingent on robust industrial and summer traction," Antique Stock Broking said.