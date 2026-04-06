Adani Power, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Marico: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian equity benchmark indices managed a sharp rebound on Thursday and posted mild gains on Thursday, ahead of extended weekend as the optimistic signals emerged. However, West Asia concerns shall continue to dictate the sentiments. The BSE Sensex gained 185.23 points, or 0.25 per cent, to close at 73,319.55, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 33.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to end at 22,713.10.



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Select buzzing stocks including Adani Power, Marico and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Marico | Buy | Target Price: Rs 802-815 | Stop Loss: Rs 722

Marico Ltd is showing strengthening bullish momentum after successfully reclaiming all its key moving averages in today’s session, signaling a shift back in favor of buyers. This move reinforces the earlier support taken near the 200 EMA and ascending trendline, highlighting a strong confluence zone. Price action now reflects improved structure with momentum expansion, while EMA realignment suggests trend resumption. Sustained trading above these averages indicates acceptance at higher levels, increasing the probability of further upside continuation within the prevailing bullish framework.



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Kotak Mahindra Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 390-400 | Stop Loss: Rs 326

Kotak Mahindra Bank is showing early signs of a bullish reversal after taking support in the Rs 340-350 horizontal demand zone, a level that has historically acted as a strong base. The sharp bounce from this region indicates fresh demand. A positive RSI divergence is visible, signaling weakening bearish momentum, while the rebound is accompanied by a noticeable pickup in volumes, suggesting strong participation. Although the broader trend remains corrective, this confluence of support, divergence, and volume expansion points toward a potential near term recovery and bullish reversal setup.



Adani Power | Buy | Target Price: Rs 175-182 | Stop Loss: Rs 146

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Adani Power Ltd is exhibiting a strong bullish continuation setup after a breakout from a consolidation range, supported by above average volumes indicating robust participation. The stock is trading above all key moving averages with positive EMA alignment, reinforcing trend strength. Price structure remains firmly bullish with a clear sequence of higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained buying interest. The breakout suggests expansion in momentum, and continued holding above the breakout zone may trigger further upside, maintaining the prevailing bullish bias.