Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani Power Q2 earnings: Announcement date, investor returns, stock movement since Q1 results and more

Adani Power Q2 earnings: Announcement date, investor returns, stock movement since Q1 results and more

ADANIPOWER198.37(1.14%)

Adani Power: Adani Power shares were trading 1.10% higher at Rs 198.50 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 196.30.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Adani Power Q2 earnings: Announcement date, investor returns, stock movement since Q1 results and more Adani Power stock has gained 33.29% in 2026 and risen 163% in three years. The stock has zoomed 909% in five years.

Adani Group firm Adani Power Ltd will announce its September 2026 quarter earnings on October 23 this year. Adani Power shares were trading 1.10% higher at Rs 198.50 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 196.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3.82 lakh crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, the stock has turned red in terms of 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages indicating weakness in the Adani Group stock.

Adani Power stock has gained 33.29% in 2026 and risen 163% in three years. The stock has zoomed 909% in five years.

The high volatility in the market in 2026 could not affect the sentiment in the Adani Power stock. In terms of technicals, the stock has a RSI of 38.2 signaling its neither oversold nor overbought on charts.

Strong quarterly and fiscal earnings of the firm also kept demand healthy for the power sector stock.

However, the Adani Group stock has fallen 10% since Q1 earnings of the firm were announced on July 22 this year.

Advertisement

Q1 earnings 

The Adani Group firm announced a 42% rise in Q1 net profit. Profit rose to Rs 4805.69 crore in the last quarter against a profit of Rs 3384.86 crore in the year ago period. Revenue climbed 34% to Rs 18901 crore in Q1 against a revenue of Rs 14,109 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The board of the firm also approved raising up to Rs 15,000 crore via QIP route.

Consolidated continuing EBITDA rose 21.6% year-on-year to a record Rs 6,983 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 5,744 crore in the year-ago period, logging its highest-ever quarterly continuing EBITDA and reflecting the strength of its core operating performance despite elevated fuel costs.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 29, 2026 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more