Adani Power shares in focus today, here's why

Shares of Adani Power are in focus today after the firm said it invest Rs 10,500 crore in developing a new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power plant in Madhya Pradesh. The company was identified as one of the lowest bidders in a highly competitive bidding process, securing a final tariff of Rs 5.838 per KWh.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The stock ended 0.92% higher at Rs 600.75 on Friday against Rs 595.25 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.31 laklh crore.

The power plant will be established under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, with commissioning expected within 54 months of the appointed date. This initiative underscores Adani Power's focus on expanding its energy infrastructure capabilities to address India's increasing power demand.

The coal linkage for the Anuppur plant has been allocated under the SHAKTI Policy by the Government of India. "As India’s power demand continues to rise, driven by rapid economic growth, especially the base load power, it is imperative to invest in robust energy infrastructure to meet the nation’s growing needs," said SB Khyalia, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Power. He further noted that "the Anuppur plant will play a pivotal role in ensuring reliable, affordable, and competitively priced power for households and businesses, strengthening India’s and Madhya Pradesh’s energy security and fuelling continued progress in the state." The project is anticipated to generate employment for approximately 6,000 to 7,000 people during its construction phase and provide jobs for 1,000 personnel once operational.

Advertisement

This development marks the fourth major power supply order for Adani Power in the last year. The company previously secured a 6,600 MW order from Maharashtra in September 2024, a 1,600 MW order from Uttar Pradesh in May 2025, and a 2,400 MW order from Bihar in August 2025. Adani Power is expected to finalise the Power Supply Agreement with the State Discom soon. This expansionary move demonstrates the company’s ongoing commitment to bolstering India's power infrastructure to meet the escalating energy needs.