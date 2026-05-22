Adani Power stock price today: Shares of Adani Power have doubled investor wealth in a year, delivering robust returns for shareholders when Sensex slipped 7% during the period. The high volatility in the market could not stem the rally in Adani Power, backed by rising power demand and strong quarterly and fiscal earnings.

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On the power front, Adani Power is aggressively expanding its generation capacity from 18.2 GW to nearly 42 GW by FY32, positioning itself to capitalise on India’s rapidly rising electricity demand. The rise in power consumption is being led by prolonged heatwaves, accelerating industrial activity, growing household electrification, and the increasing energy needs of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The stock has been in a bullish trend hitting a record high of Rs 234.35 on May 5, 2026. However, the Adani Group stock has fallen 6% from its record high after a sharp rally.

Adani Power shares have risen 100% in a year and gained 55% in three months.

Here's a look at what technical analysts said on the outlook of the stock amid the current phase of profit-booking.

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Adani Power has witnessed a strong bullish rally after breaking above the key resistance zone near Rs 180 levels, supported by rising volumes and a sharp positive price structure. The recent sharp up move from lower levels can be considered as a “Flagpole,” while the current consolidation phase appears to be forming a “Pennant” pattern on the daily chart, which generally indicates continuation of the prevailing uptrend after a pause. After hitting highs near Rs 234, the stock is now witnessing healthy consolidation while holding above the important support zone around Rs 212–210, which also coincides with the 20 Day EMA support. RSI is placed near 60, reflecting positive momentum. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 210 levels, the bullish bias is likely to remain intact, with potential upside towards Rs 230–235 levels in the near term."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi advises booking profit.

"Support is placed at Rs 208, while resistance stands at Rs 229. A decisive breakout above Rs 229 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 235. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 208–Rs 235 range," said Patel. Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Adani Power remains in a strong medium-term uptrend after a sharp rally from the Rs 150–160 zone, though the stock is currently witnessing consolidation near the Rs 220–230 resistance band. The recent pullback appears to be profit booking rather than a reversal, with immediate support placed around Rs 210 followed by a stronger demand zone near Rs 195–200. A sustained move above Rs 230 can trigger fresh upside towards Rs 245–250 levels in the coming weeks. Any dip towards key support zones may attract buying interest as long as it sustains above the Rs 200 mark."

Adani Power is showing a bullish medium-term structure. Its RSI stands at 60, signaliing the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. Adani Power stock is trading above its 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which signals a strong uptrend. The stock has a beta of 1.04, indicating high volatility in a year.

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At the current market price, the stock has gained 108% from its 52-week low. In the previous session, Adani Power shares rose 0.70% to Rs 220.86. A total of 9.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 21.02 crore. Later, shares of Adani Power ended on a flat note note at Rs 219.30. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.22 lakh crore. Adani Power logged a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 12,971.08 crore, rising 1.7% year-on-year against Rs 12,749.61 crore in FY25. Total annual income for the company stood at Rs 57,865.28 crore.

Adani Power logged a 64.33% year-on-year rise in Q4 net profit to Rs 4,271.40 crore.