Adani Power shares in focus as Adani group firm bags additional 800 MW LoA

Adani Power, India’s largest private power producer, on Thursday said it has received another Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Ltd (MPPMCL) to supply an additional 800 MW from its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. The plant will be developed on a design, build, finance, own and operate (DBFOO) basis, with fuel sourced through coal linkage allocated under the SHAKTI policy.

The Adani group firm had earlier, on August 29, 2025, secured an LoA for 800 MW from MPPMCL, taking the total awarded capacity to 1,600 MW. Both units will be commissioned within 60 months of the appointed date, with an estimated investment of around Rs 21,000 crore in the plant and associated infrastructure. The newly awarded 800 MW will be supplied at the same tariff of Rs 5.838 per kWh as the earlier allotment, Adani Power said.

Adani Power shares are up 7 per cent in the past one month and 21 per cent in the past six months. On September 9, in a clarification to stock exchanges, the company said: "We would like to submit that the

movement in the volume of equity shares of the Company is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven. The management of the company neither has any control nor has any knowledge of the reasons for the increase in volume of equity shares of the company."

On September 6, Adani Power said it signed a Shareholders Agreement (SHA) with Druk Green Power Corp Ltd. (DGPC), Bhutan’s state-owned generation utility, for setting up a 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project in the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan. The developers also signed the Concession Agreement (CA) for the project with the Royal Government of Bhutan.

These agreements paved the way for Adani Power and DGPC to initiate the implementation of the peaking run-of-river Wangchhu hydroelectric project on a BOOT model.

The Wangchhu project would see an investment of about Rs 6,000 crore in setting up the renewable energy power plant and related infrastructures.

With the preparation of the detailed project report already completed, construction work is expected to begin by the first half of 2026, and the completion is targeted within five years of groundbreaking.