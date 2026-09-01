Shares of Adani Power Ltd are set for a 30% upside, according to brokerage JM Financial, which carried out a plant visit at the company's Raipur plant. Adani Power Raipur has a 2X685 MW operational plant and a 2X800MW under-construction project. Brokerage JM Financial assigned a price target of Rs 257 on the Adani Group stock, recognising its healthy portfolio of projects and swift execution. Adani Power shares are already up 70.21% from their 52-week low. The Adani Group stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 120.23 on September 2, 2025.
The brokerage expects the stock to surpass the record high of Rs 254.15 reached on May 29, 2026. It expects the Adani Power stock to hit the price target of Rs 257 mark in a year.