Adani Power shares take a breather after nine days, where's the multibagger headed?

Adani Power shares closed lower after a rally of nine sessions today. The multibagger Adani Group stock, which gained 2,240% in five years and climbed 161% in two years, slipped 3% to close at Rs 165.20 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 170.30. A total of 32.84 lakh shares of the Adani Group firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 55.23 crore.

The power sector stock reached a record high of Rs 182.75 on September 23, 2025, a day after the stock traded ex split in a ratio of 1:10.

In terms of technicals, the Adani Group stock is overbought on charts, signals the relative strength index (RSI) of Adani Power, which stands at 72.5.

Adani Power stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Samco Securities has assigned a 12-month target price of Rs 240 on the Adani Group stock. The brokerage said Adani Power trades at a trailing P/E of 22-23 times and EV/EBITDA of 14-15 times, which is a premium to public-sector peers but justified by its superior earnings visibility, balance sheet improvement and growth trajectory.

"Adani Power remains well-positioned to benefit from rising power demand and capacity expansion in renewable and hybrid projects over the medium term. One can look to add in the range of Rs 145-152 with a target of Rs 230-240 and a stop loss of Rs 120," Samco Securities noted.

For FY25, the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 56,203 crore, rising 11.6 per cent year-on-year, and EBITDA of Rs 21,418 crore, up 17.5 per cent, aided by fuel cost optimisation and higher plant load factors.

Samco said that operational efficiencies and debt reduction helped expand margins and improve the company's leverage profile, reducing interest costs.

It added that Adani Power's strong cash flows, expanding capacity and focus on operational excellence continue to underpin its growth prospects.

AR Ramachandran, a SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Adani Power stock price is bearish on the Daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 174. A daily close below the support of Rs 166 could lead to a target of Rs 142 in the near term."