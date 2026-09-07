Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Adani stocks: GQG searching for buyers for stake sale? What you need to know

Adani stocks: GQG searching for buyers for stake sale? What you need to know

ADANIENSOL1,390.40(1.36%)

GQG's recent quarterly results, as UBS on August 21 noted, was less about the numbers and more about how GQG's positioning has evolved in recent months. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 3:57 PM IST
Adani stocks: GQG searching for buyers for stake sale? What you need to knowUBS noted that GQG's recent performance was impacted by its underweight exposure to AI beneficiaries and its publicly cautious stance on the sustainability of the AI investment cycle.

Days after Adani Energy Solutions Ltd indicated that investor GQG Partners had trimmed its stake in the company to 3.46 per cent in the ongoing quarter, a post on X claimed that GQG was looking for bulk buyers for its Adani holdings, citing redemption pressure due to recent portfolio underperformance. Business Today could not independently verify the post, which has garnered 16,000 views so far.

Advertisement

Rajiv Jain's GQG, which has stakes in at least five Adani group firms namely, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, has been an Adani group investor since the Hindenburg episode that triggered $150 billion rout in the group stocks. That said, his GQG trimmed stakes in several Adani group firms in the June quarter.

A fresh post on X read:

Advertisement

To recall, GQG's recent quarterly results, as UBS on August 21 noted, was less about the numbers and more about how GQG's positioning has evolved in recent months.

GQG  & AI exposure

UBS noted that GQG's recent performance was impacted by its underweight exposure to AI beneficiaries and its publicly cautious stance on the sustainability of the AI investment cycle that in its term was "Dotcom on Steroids".

"However, management acknowledged that one of its key misjudgements was underestimating the durability of compute demand, with GPU rental markets, reseller pricing and broader AI infrastructure demand all strengthening through 2026. As a result, GQG is now overweight Technology and Semiconductors across virtually all strategies, while reducing exposure to Utilities, Staples and Healthcare. This meaningfully reduces the risk that GQG behaves as a low-beta market hedge should AI-related earnings momentum continue," UBS said on August 21.

Advertisement

Adani stocks: Target prices

To be sure, many Adani stocks are rated 'Buy' by brokerages. Adani Enterprises' 12-month Bloomberg consensus target at Rs 3,773 suggested a 28.9 per cent potential upside. Adani Power's 12-month target at Rs 252 suggests 23 per cent potential upside. At 1570.45, Adani Green's Street target hinted at 21 per cent potential upside. Adani Energy's consensus target of 1783 suggests 28 per cent upside while Adani Ports, which is tracked by 26 analysts, has a consensus target of Rs 2,016, suggesting 18.5 per cent upside. This is even as the stocks have rallied up to 84 per cent in the past 12 months.

UBS on August 21 noted that outflow headwinds for GQG were likely to persist in the near term, but increasingly reflect legacy performance rather than GQG's then prevailing portfolio positioning.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 7, 2026 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more