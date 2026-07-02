Select domestic brokerage firm including SMIFS and Choice Equity Broking have turned positive on select stocks based on strong technical parameters. They has suggested to buy counters like Delhivery, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd for short-term gains. Here's what analysts have said on these counters:

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Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,733 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,500

Auro Pharma has delivered a major breakout above the September 2024 swing high, confirming a fresh continuation of its long-term bullish trend. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its key moving averages, reflecting strong underlying momentum and sustained buying interest. The breakout has been followed by sustained price acceptance above the previous resistance zone, confirming it as a new support. This strength in price action indicates buyers remain firmly in control, keeping the long-term bullish structure intact. The overall price structure remains positive with higher highs and higher lows intact. The bullish view remains valid as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,500 (closing basis), with an upside potential towards Rs 1,733.

Recommended by: SMIFS



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Delhivery | Buy | Target Price: Rs 560 | Stop Loss: Rs 470

Delhivery Ltd is showing strong bullish momentum after recently delivering a decisive breakout above a key horizontal resistance level, indicating a continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock is trading around Rs 500.40 and is sustaining comfortably above the breakout zone, reflecting strong buying interest and positive price action. It is trading above all its key EMAs on the technical front, with the moving averages maintaining a rising alignment, highlighting a healthy medium-term trend and strengthening bullish structure. For positional traders, Rs 470 should be considered as the key stop-loss level. As long as the stock sustains above this support, Delhivery has the potential to advance towards the Rs 560 target, offering an attractive risk-reward opportunity backed by strong technical strength and sustained buying momentum

Recommended by: Choice Broking Equities



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Adani Total Gas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 850 | Stop Loss: Rs 675

Adani Total Gas Ltd has registered a significant breakout on the weekly chart, indicating the potential beginning of a fresh medium-term uptrend. Following the sharp rally, the stock has entered a consolidation phase just above the breakout level, suggesting healthy profit booking rather than distribution. The ability to sustain above the previous resistance zone reflects continued buying interest and strengthens the breakout's credibility. Price action remains constructive as buyers continue to defend the support area, keeping the broader trend intact. A sustained move above the consolidation range can trigger the next leg of the rally. The bullish outlook remains intact as long as the stock holds above Rs 675, with an upside target of Rs 850.

Recommended by: SMIFS

