Adani Total Gas Q4 results: Net profit slips 8% to Rs 155 crore; revenue up 15%

Adani Total Gas Ltd on Monday said recorded a 7.96 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter. During the mentioned three-month period, profit came at Rs 154.59 crore as against Rs 167.96 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations, however, rose 15.49 per cent to Rs 1,453.37 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,258.37 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total expenses jumped 20.58 per cent to Rs 1,264.11 crore (YoY).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The company's Board has recommended a dividend of 25 paise per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

The earnings were out post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Adani Total shares settled 2.86 per cent higher at Rs 616.90. Around 69,000 shares changed hands today on BSE. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 1.05 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 4.21 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 67,847.28 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded lower than the 5-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-, 20-, 30-day and 50-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 53.67. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

As per BSE, the stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102.14 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 17.43. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 6.04 with a return on equity (RoE) of 17.06. According to Trendlyne data, Adani Total has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Last checked, promoters held a 74.80 per cent stake in the company.