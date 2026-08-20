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Aditya Birla Capital shares jump 3% amid entry into gold loan business; details here

Aditya Birla Capital shares jump 3% amid entry into gold loan business; details here

ABCAPITAL407.30(2.85%)

The company said the expansion will be rolled out in phases, with 200 to 300 dedicated gold loan branches planned by March 2027 across high-potential markets.

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Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 10:46 AM IST
Aditya Birla Capital shares jump 3% amid entry into gold loan business; details hereAditya Birla Capital: Product would combine dedicated branch-led service with omnichannel digital capabilities,

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd shares rose as much as 3 per cent in Thursday's trade after the company announced its entry into the gold loan business, with plans to open 1,000 gold loan branches over the next three years.

The company said the expansion will be rolled out in phases, with 200-300 dedicated gold loan branches planned by March 2027 across high-potential markets. Through its NBFC business, Aditya Birla Capital aims to build a pan-India network of around 1,000 gold loan branches over the next three years, further strengthening its presence across the country.

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Following the development, Aditya Birla Capital shares rose 2.52 per cent to hit a high of Rs 406.75 apiece. The stock has risen 12.53 per cent year-to-date against Sensex's fall of 9 per cent during the same period.

Aditya Birla Capital said its product would combine dedicated branch-led service with omnichannel digital capabilities, and will offer customers a seamless borrowing experience with transparent pricing, secure handling of pledged gold and swift loan disbursals.

Commenting on the launch, Rakesh Singh, Executive Director and CEO, NBFC, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, said, "Gold loans are witnessing strong structural growth in India, and our entry into this segment is a natural extension of our secured lending strategy. In a category where trust is paramount, customers seek transparency, secure handling of their gold, and the confidence that their valuable assets are in safe and trusted hands. Backed by Aditya Birla Group’s generational legacy of trust, integrity, and responsible stewardship, we are well positioned to serve these customer needs."

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He added, "We are building our Gold Loan business from the ground up, shaped by these principles, and a strong focus on governance, prudent risk management, operational excellence, and a customer first approach. As we expand our presence across India, we will leverage our extensive distribution network and digital capabilities to deliver a superior customer experience. We believe our combination of a trusted legacy and a thoughtfully built business will further strengthen Aditya Birla Capital’s position as a lender of choice in one of India’s fastest growing retail credit segments."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:46 AM IST
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