Aditya Birla Fashion arm raises stake to 100% in Urbano brand owner; stock reacts

Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Ltd (ABDFVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, has acquired an additional 15.62% equity stake in Imperial Online Services Pvt Ltd, taking its holding in the company to 100%. Following the acquisition, Imperial Online Services has become a wholly owned subsidiary of ABDFVL and consequently a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail.
The transaction was completed through a cash consideration and was carried out in accordance with the terms of the Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement dated July 11, 2022, which provided for pre-defined milestones for increasing ABDFVL's stake in Imperial through stake purchase/secondary transactions. The filing said no regulatory approvals were required for the transaction. The shares were acquired as per the agreed terms and conditions under the agreement.