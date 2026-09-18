Aditya Birla Fashion arm raises stake to 100% in Urbano brand owner; stock reacts

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares were almost flat in Thursday's trade. The stock opened at Rs 50.69, compared with its previous close of Rs 50.51, and touched an intraday high of Rs 50.69 and a low of Rs 50.08.

Imperial Online Services operates in the fashion, apparel and accessories segment and is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of fashion apparel through both online and offline channels under the Urbano brand. According to the filing, Imperial's revenue stood at Rs 119.38 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 97.93 crore in FY25 and Rs 66.78 crore in FY24.

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The target company's total paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 1.30 crore as of the date of the filing. The company has now become wholly owned by ABDFVL, following the increase in the latter's holding from 84.38% to 100%.

The latest acquisition further consolidates Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail's ownership of the Urbano business. The filing also stated that none of the promoter, promoter group or group companies had any interest in the acquisition of the additional equity stake, and that the transaction does not fall within the definition of a related-party transaction.