Aegis Logistics shares fall 3% despite Rs 6,000 crore fundraise plan

Aegis Logistics Ltd shares fell nearly 3% on Monday despite the company announcing a plan to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore through various securities, including equity shares and debt instruments. The company's board also approved an increase in its borrowing limits to Rs 6,000 crore, subject to shareholder approval.
The board approved the fundraise in one or more tranches, in rupee or foreign currencies. The proposed securities could include equity shares, bonds, foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), debentures, non-convertible debt instruments, warrants, convertible debentures and other equity-based instruments.