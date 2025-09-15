Aegis Logistics shares rise 10% on strong volumes

Aegis Logistics shares climbed by as much as 10% on Monday, marking the company's most significant single-day gain since March and its fifth-best session in 2025. The surge was accompanied by a sharp rise in trading activity, as nearly 31 lakh shares changed hands—far above the 20-day average of 1.1 lakh shares—pushing the volume to a four-month high. The share price exceeded its 50-day moving average at Rs 724, with key resistance levels now at the 100-day moving average of Rs 763 and the 200-day at Rs 772. Previous notable rallies this year occurred on 7 January (14%), 4 February (12%), 19 February (15%), and 27 March (15%).
By the end of Monday's session, Aegis Logistics shares closed 7.40% higher at ?754.20. Despite this notable performance, the stock remains 8% lower in 2025, retracing some of its gains after a remarkable 133% rise in 2024.
The spike in volumes and the breach of key technical levels have brought renewed attention to the stock, although sentiment remains cautious following the recent year-to-date decline. Trading volumes for this session reached a four-month peak, indicating a heightened level of market participation.
The stock's ability to climb above its 50-day moving average and approach nearby resistance levels suggests technical momentum, even as split brokerage ratings highlight ongoing uncertainty.
Despite the strong rally, there are no further details available regarding competitors or regulatory developments. Investors and analysts continue to monitor whether Aegis Logistics can sustain these gains, given the volatility witnessed earlier in the year.