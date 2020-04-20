scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Aegon Custody offloads HDFC Bank shares worth Rs 72 crore

According to the block deal data available on BSE, Aegon Custody B V -MM Emerging Markets Fund sold a total of 7,99,386 shares of the bank

Aegon Custody BV on Monday sold shares of HDFC Bank worth over 72 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on BSE, Aegon Custody B V -MM Emerging Markets Fund sold a total of 7,99,386 shares of the bank.

The shares were sold on an average price of Rs 910.3, valuing the transaction at ?72.76 crore, the data showed.

These shares were bought by TKP Investments BV -Aegon Custody B V-RE AGMM Emerging Markets Fund.

The stock of HDFC Bank settled at Rs 946 on the BSE, up 3.91 per cent from its previous close.

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos