AEL, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Energy: Why Adani stocks are rising today

A host of Adani Group stocks, including Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), Adani Power Ltd, Adani Ports Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, gained in Wednesday’s trade after a Bloomberg report, citing sources, said the group was looking to raise $2.5 billion from global lenders to refinance debt used to fund its acquisition of two cement companies.
The group stocks were also in focus earlier today after the flagship AEL said it would raise Rs 9,825 crore from global a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds by offering them 5.54 per cent stake in its Airport business. Adani Enterprises jumped 6.13 per cent to hit a high of Rs 3,141.40 on BSE.