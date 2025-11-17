Aether Industries shares up 17% in 4 sessions; is more steam left?

Shares of Aether Industries Ltd extended their winning streak for the fourth straight session on Monday, gaining 0.84 per cent to close at Rs 847.45. With this, the stock has risen 16.61 per cent over the past four trading days.

The upmove follows the company's strong quarterly performance. Aether Industries reported a 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 54 crore in the September quarter (Q2 FY26), compared with Rs 34.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 38 per cent YoY to Rs 275.1 crore, up from Rs 198.8 crore in Q2 FY25.

Technically, analysts remain broadly bullish on Aether Industries after its rebound and move above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Key support levels are placed around Rs 800–790, while resistance ranges between Rs 875–920. However, the stock is overbought and a slip below Rs 811 may trigger downside towards Rs 745.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted that Aether Industries has seen a sharp rise in price and volumes over the past few sessions after rebounding from a key support zone and moving above the 200-day SMA. This upswing has improved sentiment and turned the outlook bullish. He said the Rs 800–790 zone (near the 200-day SMA) is likely to act as strong support, while the next resistance is around Rs 900–920.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran said the stock remains bullish but is currently overbought on the daily charts, with the next resistance at Rs 895. He advised investors to book profits, adding that a daily close below Rs 811 could lead to a decline towards Rs 745 in the near term.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, stated that support lies at Rs 800 and resistance at Rs 875. He added that a clear move above Rs 875 could pave the way for an upside toward Rs 900, with the stock expected to trade in the Rs 780–900 range in the short term.

As of September 2025, promoters held a 75 per cent stake in the company.