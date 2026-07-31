Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
After 10x rally in 3 years, multibagger defence & AI stock in bear grip; should you buy?

After 10x rally in 3 years, multibagger defence & AI stock in bear grip; should you buy?

Netweb Technologies shares have corrected nearly 20% from record highs despite robust Q1 earnings. Brokerages remain bullish and see up to 30% upside on strong AI demand.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 11:37 AM IST
After 10x rally in 3 years, multibagger defence & AI stock in bear grip; should you buy?AI-generated image for representational purpose only.

Netweb Technologies shares target price: Domestic brokerage firms continue to remain positive on Netweb Technologies India Ltd following a strong performance in June 2026 quarter. They see up to 30 per cent upside in the counter from its previous close on the back of rising demand of AI.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Netweb Technologies Q1 results
Netweb reported a 180 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump the net profit at Rs 85.23 crore for June 2026 quarter, compared to a net profit of Rs 30.48 crore in the year ago period. Its PAT margins improved 22 basis points to 10.30 per cent. Its revenue from operations soared more than 172.3 per cent YOY to Rs 819.68 crore. It clocked its highest ever quarterly revenue and PAT in Q1FY27.

The company clocked an EBITDA at Rs 120.51 crore, up 169 per cent YoY with margins coming in at 14.70 per cent for the reported period. Its order book stood at Rs 2,506.93 crore as of June 30, 2026, while net debt on the company was around Rs 200 crore as of the first quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Income from AI systems zoomed nearly 5 times to Rs 510.57 crore.

Advertisement


Netweb share price & performance
Shares of Netweb Technologies had hit its all-time high of Rs 5,241.65 on June 19, 2026, rising nearly 1,050 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 500, which was launched in July 2023. The stock has zoomed more than 10 times from its IPO price. However, the stock corrected nearly 20 per cent from its peak at to Rs 4,197.05 on Thursday.

However, Netweb Technologies shares soared nearly 10 per cent on Friday to Rs 4,597.95, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 26,000 crore. To recall, the stock has gained nearly 50 per cent in 2026 so far, while it is up 40 per cent in last six months. It has delivered multibagger returns to the investors, rising nearly 125 per cent in the last one year.

Advertisement


Netweb Technologes target price
Top-3 strategic segments’ strong growth continued, with strong pipeline at Rs 10,410 crore, up 151 per cent YoY. Its strong partnerships with suppliers. IndiaAI mission-led strategic order, worth Rs 430 crore, was executed in Q1FY27, said ICICI Securities, and suggested a 'buy' with a fresh target price of Rs 5,360, one-year forward P/E of 66 times on superior performance on all counts.

IIFL Securities raised Netweb’s FY27, 28 and 29ii EPS by 11 per cent, 18 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively led by strong order book (+L1) position of Rs 3,400 crore which ensures FY27 sales visibility of Rs 4,000 crore. Furthermore, advance procurement of critical components (GPUs and DRAM) has not only helped protect margins amid global supply chain uncertainties but has ensured timely execution, it said.

"Increase in base order size for AI solutions has stepped-up base growth and profitability outlook for Netweb, while near term NWC cycle is elevated with higher inventories to support growth. Earnings expected to post 52 per cent CAGR over FY26-29ii," it added and maintained a 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 5,698, suggesting a 30 per cent upside from its previous close.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more