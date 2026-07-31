After 10x rally in 3 years, multibagger defence & AI stock in bear grip; should you buy?

The company clocked an EBITDA at Rs 120.51 crore, up 169 per cent YoY with margins coming in at 14.70 per cent for the reported period. Its order book stood at Rs 2,506.93 crore as of June 30, 2026, while net debt on the company was around Rs 200 crore as of the first quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Income from AI systems zoomed nearly 5 times to Rs 510.57 crore.

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Netweb share price & performance

Shares of Netweb Technologies had hit its all-time high of Rs 5,241.65 on June 19, 2026, rising nearly 1,050 per cent from its IPO price of Rs 500, which was launched in July 2023. The stock has zoomed more than 10 times from its IPO price. However, the stock corrected nearly 20 per cent from its peak at to Rs 4,197.05 on Thursday.

However, Netweb Technologies shares soared nearly 10 per cent on Friday to Rs 4,597.95, commanding a total market capitalization of more than Rs 26,000 crore. To recall, the stock has gained nearly 50 per cent in 2026 so far, while it is up 40 per cent in last six months. It has delivered multibagger returns to the investors, rising nearly 125 per cent in the last one year.

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Netweb Technologes target price

Top-3 strategic segments’ strong growth continued, with strong pipeline at Rs 10,410 crore, up 151 per cent YoY. Its strong partnerships with suppliers. IndiaAI mission-led strategic order, worth Rs 430 crore, was executed in Q1FY27, said ICICI Securities, and suggested a 'buy' with a fresh target price of Rs 5,360, one-year forward P/E of 66 times on superior performance on all counts.

IIFL Securities raised Netweb’s FY27, 28 and 29ii EPS by 11 per cent, 18 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively led by strong order book (+L1) position of Rs 3,400 crore which ensures FY27 sales visibility of Rs 4,000 crore. Furthermore, advance procurement of critical components (GPUs and DRAM) has not only helped protect margins amid global supply chain uncertainties but has ensured timely execution, it said.

"Increase in base order size for AI solutions has stepped-up base growth and profitability outlook for Netweb, while near term NWC cycle is elevated with higher inventories to support growth. Earnings expected to post 52 per cent CAGR over FY26-29ii," it added and maintained a 'buy' with a revised target price of Rs 5,698, suggesting a 30 per cent upside from its previous close.