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After 76% YTD rally, brokerage sees another 83% upside in this stock

After 76% YTD rally, brokerage sees another 83% upside in this stock

Sharing its rationale behind the call, the domestic brokerage noted that the company is India's only vertically integrated aerospace SEZ, supplying machined aerostructures, landing gear and engine parts to global OEMs such as Airbus and Boeing.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Jul 7, 2026 5:42 PM IST
After 76% YTD rally, brokerage sees another 83% upside in this stockThe stock has rallied 75.59 per cent in the calendar year 2026 so far.

Shares of aerospace company Aequs Ltd surged 4.66 per cent on Tuesday to close at Rs 242.75. At this level, the stock has rallied 75.59 per cent in the calendar year 2026 so far.

Nuvama Institutional Equities has initiated coverage on Aequs with a 'Buy' rating. Sharing its rationale behind the call, the domestic brokerage noted that the company is India's only vertically integrated aerospace SEZ, supplying machined aerostructures, landing gear and engine parts to global OEMs such as Airbus and Boeing.

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"Aequs is also India's first genuine pure-play aerospace precision manufacturer — a moat built over time, not via capital alone," it said.

The brokerage highlighted that Aequs has a solid $889 million order book, which, in its view, warrants a 42 per cent sales CAGR and 84 per cent EBITDA CAGR over FY26–FY29E.

Citing these factors, Nuvama began coverage on the stock with a 12-month target price of Rs 444, implying a potential upside of 82.90 per cent from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 242.75.

On valuation, Nuvama said its 30-year discounted cash flow (DCF) model assumes a 16 per cent weighted average cost of capital (WACC) and 3 per cent terminal growth. It expects free cash flow to the firm (FCFF) to turn positive from FY33E onwards, as $350–450 million of planned capital expenditure drives the company's next phase of growth.

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The brokerage also expects Aequs to leverage its balance sheet in FY27, while noting that there are no indications of equity dilution (equity raise) during FY27.

Further, Nuvama said Aequs deserves a valuation premium over pharma contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs), noting that, unlike molecules, aircraft programmes do not expire.

With that being said, the brokerage flagged supply chain disruptions and raw material dependence, dependence on Chinese technology, customer concentration, execution risk in the consumer segment, and OEM production rate volatility as the key risks to its investment idea.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Prashun Talukdar
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Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Jul 7, 2026 5:29 PM IST
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