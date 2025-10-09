Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
After Flipkart, Royal Enfield 350cc bikes now available on Amazon!

After Flipkart, Royal Enfield 350cc bikes now available on Amazon!

With this launch, Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles are now available on two leading e-commerce platforms catering to 10 major cities in India.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 9, 2025 6:13 PM IST
After Flipkart, Royal Enfield 350cc bikes now available on Amazon!Shares of Eicher Motors Ltd, the parent company of Royal Enfield, have rallied 40.83 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Royal Enfield has further strengthened its online retail presence through a tie-up with Amazon India. Customers can now purchase their favourite Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles on Amazon.in from the comfort of their homes.

The partnership offers enhanced convenience in the purchasing process along with flexible and easy payment options available on the e-commerce platform. The online purchase option is currently available for customers in five major cities — Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The entire 350cc range, including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and Meteor 350, will be available through a dedicated Royal Enfield brand store on Amazon India. The company said the interface will allow a smooth booking experience for buyers.

Delivery and aftersales service support will be provided by the customer’s preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the respective city. On the Royal Enfield brand page, customers can also purchase genuine motorcycle accessories (GMAs), riding gear and merchandise.

With this launch, Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles are now available on two leading e-commerce platforms catering to 10 major cities in India. The bikes can be purchased via Amazon.in in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, and through Flipkart.com in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, shares of Eicher Motors Ltd, the parent company of Royal Enfield, settled 0.33 per cent lower at Rs 6,880 on Thursday. At this closing price, the stock has rallied 40.83 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 9, 2025 6:13 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today