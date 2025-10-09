After Flipkart, Royal Enfield 350cc bikes now available on Amazon!

Royal Enfield has further strengthened its online retail presence through a tie-up with Amazon India. Customers can now purchase their favourite Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles on Amazon.in from the comfort of their homes.

The partnership offers enhanced convenience in the purchasing process along with flexible and easy payment options available on the e-commerce platform. The online purchase option is currently available for customers in five major cities — Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune.

The entire 350cc range, including the Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350, Goan Classic 350 and Meteor 350, will be available through a dedicated Royal Enfield brand store on Amazon India. The company said the interface will allow a smooth booking experience for buyers.

Delivery and aftersales service support will be provided by the customer’s preferred Royal Enfield dealership in the respective city. On the Royal Enfield brand page, customers can also purchase genuine motorcycle accessories (GMAs), riding gear and merchandise.

With this launch, Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycles are now available on two leading e-commerce platforms catering to 10 major cities in India. The bikes can be purchased via Amazon.in in Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune, and through Flipkart.com in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, shares of Eicher Motors Ltd, the parent company of Royal Enfield, settled 0.33 per cent lower at Rs 6,880 on Thursday. At this closing price, the stock has rallied 40.83 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.