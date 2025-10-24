AGI Infra shares gain 4% on nod for fund raising, market cap crosses Rs 3,500 crore 

Shares of AGI Infra rose over 4% in early deals on Friday after board of the firm approved raising of funds worth Rs 500 crore. AGI Infra stock surged 4.28% to Rs 277.50 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 266.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,509 crore.

AGI Infra stock has gained 188.55% from its 52 week low of Rs 91.71 reached on October 24, 2024.

"Raising of funds by way of issue of Equity Shares, and/or any other securities convertible into equity shares and/or any other eligible securities of the Company (“Securities”). for an aggregate sum not exceeding Rs 500 Crore (Rupees five Hundred Crore only) or an equivalent amount thereof (inclusive of such premium as may be fixed on such Securities) through public issue or preferential allotment or rights issue or private placement, including a Qualified Institutions Placement or any other permissible mode or combinations thereof as may be decided, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and other applicable laws and regulations and subject to approval of the shareholders and receipt of regulatory/statutory and other approvals as applicable," said AGI Infra.

AGI Infra is principally engaged in the business of real estate and construction services.