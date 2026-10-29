Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T, Titan, Dee Development among brokerage's top Diwali 2026 picks

Bharti Airtel has a price target of Rs 2,350, indicating a potential upside of 21 per cent from Mirae's assessed market price. ICICI Bank has a price target of Rs 1,750, indicating a potential upside of 27 per cent.

L&T has a price target of Rs 4,700, indicating a potential upside of 24 per cent. Titan Company has a price target of Rs 5,287, indicating a potential upside of 22 per cent.

UltraTech Cement has a price target of Rs 13,500, indicating a potential upside of 22 per cent.

The mid-cap selection comprises Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Navin Fluorine International, Welspun Corp, Tata Consumer Products and Radico Khaitan.

IHCL has a price target of Rs 928, indicating a potential upside of 15 per cent. Navin Fluorine International has a price target of Rs 9,500, indicating a potential upside of 12 per cent.

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Welspun Corp has a price target of Rs 3,150, indicating a potential upside of 24 per cent. Tata Consumer Products has a price target of Rs 1,197, indicating a potential upside of 20 per cent.

Radico Khaitan has a price target of Rs 5,012, indicating a potential upside of 21 per cent.

The brokerage's small-cap picks include Dee Development Engineers, Karnataka Bank, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sagility and VA Tech Wabag.

Dee Development Engineers has a price target of Rs 750, implying a potential upside of 37 per cent, the highest among Mirae's Diwali picks. Karnataka Bank has a price target of Rs 415, indicating a potential upside of 33 per cent.

Lumax Auto Technologies has a price target of Rs 2,490, indicating a potential upside of 22 per cent. Sagility has a price target of Rs 53, indicating a potential upside of 17 per cent.

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VA Tech Wabag has a price target of Rs 2,400, indicating a potential upside of 33 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price.