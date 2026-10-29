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Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T, Titan, Dee Development among brokerage's top Diwali 2026 picks

Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T, Titan, Dee Development among brokerage's top Diwali 2026 picks

BHARTIARTL1,963.20(0.78%)

The brokerage's large-cap picks include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Titan Company and UltraTech Cement.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 12:43 PM IST
Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T, Titan, Dee Development among brokerage's top Diwali 2026 picksDee Development Engineers has a price target of Rs 750, implying a potential upside of 37 per cent, the highest among Mirae's Diwali picks.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has identified a set of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks as its Diwali picks for 2026 (Samvat 2083), with Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Titan Company and Dee Development Engineers among its selections.

The brokerage's large-cap picks include Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Titan Company and UltraTech Cement.

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Bharti Airtel has a price target of Rs 2,350, indicating a potential upside of 21 per cent from Mirae's assessed market price. ICICI Bank has a price target of Rs 1,750, indicating a potential upside of 27 per cent.

L&T has a price target of Rs 4,700, indicating a potential upside of 24 per cent. Titan Company has a price target of Rs 5,287, indicating a potential upside of 22 per cent.

UltraTech Cement has a price target of Rs 13,500, indicating a potential upside of 22 per cent.

The mid-cap selection comprises Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), Navin Fluorine International, Welspun Corp, Tata Consumer Products and Radico Khaitan.

IHCL has a price target of Rs 928, indicating a potential upside of 15 per cent. Navin Fluorine International has a price target of Rs 9,500, indicating a potential upside of 12 per cent.

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Welspun Corp has a price target of Rs 3,150, indicating a potential upside of 24 per cent. Tata Consumer Products has a price target of Rs 1,197, indicating a potential upside of 20 per cent.

Radico Khaitan has a price target of Rs 5,012, indicating a potential upside of 21 per cent.

The brokerage's small-cap picks include Dee Development Engineers, Karnataka Bank, Lumax Auto Technologies, Sagility and VA Tech Wabag.

Dee Development Engineers has a price target of Rs 750, implying a potential upside of 37 per cent, the highest among Mirae's Diwali picks. Karnataka Bank has a price target of Rs 415, indicating a potential upside of 33 per cent.

Lumax Auto Technologies has a price target of Rs 2,490, indicating a potential upside of 22 per cent. Sagility has a price target of Rs 53, indicating a potential upside of 17 per cent.

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VA Tech Wabag has a price target of Rs 2,400, indicating a potential upside of 33 per cent from the brokerage's assessed market price.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 12:43 PM IST
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