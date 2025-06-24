Airtel shares gain 21% in 2025 so far; here's what analysts say

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd have delivered strong gains in 2025 so far, rising 21.10 per cent year-to-date (YTD), despite a marginal dip in the latest trading session. The stock on Tuesday settled 0.17 per cent lower at Rs 1,932.80 apiece.

Earlier this month, the telecom giant further cemented its partnership with Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson. Airtel announced a multi-year NOC Managed Services (MS) contract with Ericsson to enhance network operations across its 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), Private Networks and Network Slicing offerings. The agreement will utilise Ericsson's centralised Network Operations Center (NOC) and leverage intent-based operations to manage Airtel's services more efficiently.

On the technical front, analysts remain divided over the stock's short-term outlook. Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, sees further upside potential for Airtel, pegging the next target at Rs 2,000 while recommending a stop loss at Rs 1,900.

However, Sebi-registered independent analyst AR Ramachandran has adopted a more cautious stance. He noted the stock appears "bearish and slightly overbought" on daily charts, citing strong resistance at Rs 1,947. "A close below the support level of Rs 1,889 could trigger a decline towards Rs 1,800 in the near term," he warned.

Airtel's scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 67.70. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock commands a P/E (price-to-earnings) ratio of 73.68 and a P/B (price-to-book) value of 11.40. Its earnings per share (EPS) stand at Rs 26.27, with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.47 per cent. As per Trendlyne data, the stock has a beta of 0.91, indicating low volatility.

As of the March 2025 quarter, promoters held a 52.42 per cent stake in the telecom major.