Ajmera Realty shares rise 8% on highest ever sales in Q2, more details 

Shares of Ajmera Realty & Infra India rose 8% in early deals on Wednesday after the realty major said it delivered highest ever quarterly sales in the Sepetember 2025 quarter. Sales climbed to Rs 720 crore, an 184% increase YoY, with total sales volume of 2,29,772 sq. ft. a 101% rise YoY, underscoring strong market demand.

Advertisement

Ajmera Realty shares rose 7.89% to Rs 1067.75 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4098.66 crore. Total 0.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.04 crore.

Collections for the quarter rose 66% YoY to Rs 220 crore, reflecting robust cash flow visibility.

For the half-year, the company's sales volume reached 2,93,016 sq. ft., up 20% YoY, while sales value surged to Rs 828 crore, up 48% YoY. Collections for H1 FY26 stood at Rs 454 crore, up 52% YoY.

"Regulatory challenges are also progressively being resolved, with key approvals falling in place. This positions the Company to accelerate launches from its strong project pipeline and fuel the ongoing expansion," said the real estate major.

Advertisement

Dhaval Ajmera, Director - Corporate Affairs, said, "Q2 FY26 marked a defining milestone for Ajmera Realty, as the Company delivered its strongest-ever quarterly performance, nearly three times that of the previous period. The strategy of focusing on high-quality developments in premium micro markets continued to yield results. The Company delivered robust sales volume and collections YoY, reflecting disciplined execution and strong cash flow management. The quarter also witnessed the launch of two landmark projects from its pipeline, with a combined GDV of Rs 2,100 crores namely, Ajmera Manhattan 4A & 4B at Wadala and Thirty3.15 at Bandra. Early response has been highly encouraging, with 38% of Ajmera Manhattan 4A4B and ~5% of the Bandra project (ARIIL share 50%) sold in under a month. The performance reinforces market confidence in the Ajmera brand and highlights the Company’s consistent ability to execute efficiently while maintaining financial discipline.”