Akshaya Tritiya gold rate 2025: Gold vs stock market investments; gold price targets & more

There are many reasons why one should consider buying gold on Wednesday, the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Given its safe haven appeal, commodity analysts see more legs to the ongoing yellow metal rally on trade tensions and currency fluctuations. They said one can accumulate gold on corrections for solid gains ahead. They. however, noted that one should not pick between gold and stocks, and instead balance investment portfolios wisely.

Advertisement

Related Articles

A portfolios with just a 5–10 per cent allocation to gold often achieve better risk-adjusted returns than equity-only portfolios, said Capitalmind Financial. Keeping about 5–15 per cent of one's portfolio in gold, a similar amount in short-term bonds, and the rest in a mix of Indian and international stocks, is advisable, said Yogesh Kansal, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer at Appreciate.

Reasons to buy gold

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities said while the world is struggling to find direction, gold not only provides the feeling of safety this Akshaya Tritiya, but also quiet optimism.

"On the auspicious day, gold continues to live up to its legacy as a symbol of wealth and prosperity. With consistent gains in 11 of the past 14 years—and especially strong double-digit returns in the last three—gold has nearly doubled since 2022," Kalantri said.

Advertisement

Aksha Kamboj, Vice President at Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association said gold continues to emerge as a reliable asset due to geopolitical tensions and currency fluctuations.

"While there might be a possibility of short-term price correction, the yellow metal will continue to remain a safe-haven asset. For consumers, gold will continue to offer both financial strength and emotional significance. Therefore, investing in gold remains a powerful way to celebrate prosperity and secure your future," he said.

Kalantri of Mehta Equities said higher prices further strengthen the beliefs of Indians in gold. In rupee terms, gold has support at Rs 94,750-94,180 while resistance at Rs 95,950-96,390. Sliver has support at Rs 95,380-94,550 while resistance at Rs 97,850 -98,550, Kalantri said.

Advertisement

Shaily Gang, Head-Products at Tata Asset Management said ehile short-term volatility may persist, the long-term fundamentals for gold remain robust. Investors, she said, may consider allocating in tranches, and Akshaya Tritiya offers a meaningful opportunity to begin or strengthen their gold investment journey, she added.

Ongoing gold rally

To be sure, the ongoing rally that started since May 2024 has lasted for 130 weeks. The past rallies since 1975 -- with the exception of 1983 that lasted only for 34 weeks-- lasted for 146 -241 weeks, said Anitha Rangan, Economist, Equirus Securities.

"This time it is both, reserves + uncertainty are driving the rally. Perhaps gold could have more legs in this rally. Or at least we would not see any meaningful reversal unless uncertainty simmers. For India, domestic prices, rupee depreciation will be another factor which will keep gold price rise intact," Rangan said.

Gold demand globally

The World Gold Council noted that total gold demand increased 1 per cent YoY to 1,206 tonnes in Q1, the highest for a first quarter since 2016. Investment was the key driver of growth, with a sharp upsurge in gold ETF inflows and elevated bar and coin buying. "Central banks continued to add gold to official reserves, albeit at a slightly slower pace. Jewellery demand volumes fell as the gold price hit successive new highs, although the value of demand increased," it said.

Advertisement

Akshaya Tritiya gold returns

Data showed investors who invested in gold last year on Akshaya Tritiya have enjoyed a substantial return of more than 31 per cent. "Comparing gold returns over the last 15 years for Akshaya Tritiya, gold has delivered a 10 per cent CAGR. There have been instances of some price correction, but overall rise in prices have been consistent and steady," said MOFSL.

Gold vs stocks

Kansal of Appreciate said gold prices have jumped 47 per cent, crossing Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams for the first time in April 2025. Gold, he said, has always acted as a safe option in times of economic uncertainty.

"However, putting all your money into gold and ignoring stocks would not be wise. A better approach is to stay balanced. Experts suggest keeping about 5–15 per cent of your portfolio in gold, a similar amount in short-term bonds, and the rest in a mix of Indian and international stocks," he said.

Stock markets have struggled with rising inflation and renewed trade tensions between the US and China.

Gold investors in early 1980s, inspired by the stellar returns of the 1970s (up 1359 per cent return), had to face two decades of negative returns, data compiled by Capitalmind showed.

Advertisement

"Whereas, in early 2000, after dismissing gold during the poor-performing 1980s and 1990s, investors would have missed its massive rally in the 2000s (up 293 per cent). This unpredictability underscores why systematically rebalancing portfolios is critical," Anoop Vijaykumar, Head of Research at Capitalmind Financial Services said.

Vijaykumar called this gold's dual nature: It is a reliable store of value but also an investment prone to volatility and extended drawdowns.

Gold targets

MOFSL said it continues to maintain 'Buy on dips' on gold, wherein investors can start accumulating near Rs 90,000-91,000 for the long term targets of Rs 1,06,000.

"In a bullish scenario, if prices hold above Rs 1,00,000, they could reach 1,10,000 by the next Akshaya Tritiya. Conversely, we expect prices to consolidate around the 87,000 level on the downside,” said Deveya Gaglani of Axis Securities.

How to invest in gold?

"To invest in gold, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES and SBI Gold ETF are large Gold ETFs that give the benefit of price appreciation without the downsides of physical gold. Also, Kotak and ICICI Prudential offer lower-cost alternatives with expense ratios of 0.55 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively. Besides Indian and US stocks, looking at European companies like defense firms, chipmaker ASML, and pharma leader Novo Nordisk can add strength to your investments. This Akshaya Tritiya, invest wisely—think like a portfolio manager, not just a gold buyer. A balanced strategy is your true key to success," Kansal said.

Advertisement

MOFSL said there are several platforms for market participants to invest in gold based on their risk profile. "Investment can be in form of ETF which is now a very popular way of investments, exchange traded derivatives, Digital Gold and Physical bars and coins," it said.