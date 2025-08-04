Business Today
Akzo Nobel India announces its highest dividend with Q1 earnings

Akzo Nobel India: The dividend is set to be disbursed within 30 days, with a record date fixed for August 11, 2025.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025 2:11 PM IST
Akzo Nobel India announces its highest dividend with Q1 earnings Akzo Nobel India reported a 20.6% year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs 91 crore in Q1  from Rs 114.6 crore in the same period last year.
SUMMARY
  • Akzo Nobel India approves special interim dividend of ₹156 per equity share
  • Net profit down 20.6% year-on-year to ₹91 crore in June quarter
  • Revenue declined 4% to ₹995 crore compared to last year

Akzo Nobel India Ltd. has declared its highest interim dividend on record as the company unveiled its financial results for the June 2025 quarter. The board cleared a special interim dividend of Rs 156 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend is set to be disbursed within 30 days, with a record date fixed for August 11, 2025. This marks the highest dividend payout by the company in a quarter, based on historical data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

In addition to the dividend announcement, Akzo Nobel India reported a 20.6% year-on-year fall in its net profit to Rs 91 crore in Q1  from Rs 114.6 crore in the same period last year. Revenue fell 4% to ₹995 crore compared to ₹1,036.3 crore a year earlier. The company's EBITDA slipped 20.4% to ₹134.4 crore, while its margins narrowed to 13.5% from 16.3%.

Despite the decline in financial results, Akzo Nobel India shares showed positive movement on the stock market. The shares traded 2.60% higher on Monday, closing at ₹3,730.50.

The stock has risen by 5% on a year-to-date basis.

"This special interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from today," the company said in an exchange filing. This announcement reflects the company's confidence in its long-term growth prospects, despite the short-term financial challenges.

The strategic decision to reward shareholders with such a significant dividend underscores the company's commitment to delivering value. Investors have reacted positively, as evidenced by the stock's upward trajectory.

The company's proactive approach in managing shareholder expectations, while navigating a challenging economic landscape, is noteworthy. Akzo Nobel continues to focus on strengthening its market position and enhancing operational efficiencies to drive future growth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 4, 2025 2:11 PM IST
