Alembic Pharma shares rise 4% on receiving USFDA EIR for Vadodara facility

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a vertically integrated Indian pharmaceutical company, rose 4 per cent in Wednesday's trade after the drugmaker announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) and communicated the closure of its inspection at the company's Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.
The USFDA conducted the inspection at Alembic Pharmaceuticals' Bioequivalence Facility in Vadodara from March 3 to March 7, 2025. The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges about the completion of the inspection.