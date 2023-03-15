Allcargo Logistics, CG Power to trade ex-dividend today; Apollo Pipes to issue preferential shares

Allcargo Logistics: The ex-date for interim dividend of the Mumbai-based logistics company is on March 15. The Board of Directors of Allcargo Logistics Limited at its meeting held on March 6, 2023 approved the declaration of an interim dividend of Rs 3.25/- (Rupees Three and Twenty Five Paisa Only) that is (162.5%) per equity share of Rs 2/- each (Rupees Two Only).

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: The ex-date for interim dividend of the engineering conglomerate company is on March 15. The board of CG Power and Industrial Solutions on March 2 cleared an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Apollo Pipes: The board of the pipe maker on March 14 approved the issue and allotment of up to 47,20,000 (Forty Seven Lakh and Twenty Thousand) Fully Convertible Warrants (“Warrants”) of Face value of Rs. 10/- each carrying a right exercisable by the Warrant holder to subscribe to one Equity Share per Warrant to persons belonging to ‘Promoter & Promoter Group’ and ‘Non-Promoter’ Category on preferential basis ("Preferential Issue") at an issue price of Rs. 550/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Fifty Only)

DIC India: The ex-date for interim dividend of Rs 2 of the firm is March 15, 2023. DIC India is one of the largest companies in the Indian printing, publishing and packaging industry segment, serving top-of-the-line newspapers, magazines, packaging and printing establishments in the country.

