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Allied Blenders shares fall 4%; brokerages divided on growth, margin outlook

Allied Blenders shares fall 4%; brokerages divided on growth, margin outlook

ABDL693.75(2.32%)

HDFC Securities downgraded Allied Blenders to Reduce from Add, retaining its target price of Rs 685.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 1:46 PM IST
Allied Blenders shares fall 4%; brokerages divided on growth, margin outlookAllied Blenders stock touched a low of Rs 685.35, down 3.48% from its previous close of Rs 710.05.

Shares of Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd fell 4% in Friday's trade as brokerages offered mixed views on the company's growth outlook, premiumisation strategy and margin recovery following the firm's September quarter results. While HDFC Securities downgraded the stock to Reduce, citing execution risks and rising debt, Ashika Institutional Equities retained a Hold rating, and Nomura maintained its Buy recommendation.

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The stock touched a low of Rs 685, down 3.53% from its previous close of Rs 710.05. It opened at Rs 711 and also touched a high of Rs 711 during the session.

In its report, HDFC Securities downgraded Allied Blenders to Reduce from Add, retaining its target price of Rs 685. The brokerage flagged the company's dependence on a single brand for premium growth, along with an aggressive capital expenditure programme that could put further pressure on its leveraged balance sheet. It also noted that the quality of growth remained a concern, with Prestige and Above (P&A) volumes growing 6% in the September quarter, compared with 16% growth in the mass-premium segment.

Ashika Institutional Equities retained its Hold rating with a target price of Rs 715, implying limited upside of around 2% from its reference price. The brokerage said ICONiQ White's growth momentum had moderated, with volumes appearing to stabilise at around one million cases per month. It also highlighted uncertainty around margin recovery, despite the company's guidance of gross and EBITDA margins of around 48% and 18%, respectively, by FY28.

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Ashika noted that Allied Blenders' adjusted net profit rose 9.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 69 crore in Q2FY27. However, the increase was partly supported by a change in depreciation accounting from the written-down value method to the straight-line method, which reduced depreciation expense by Rs 4.97 crore during the quarter.

Nomura, meanwhile, maintained its Buy rating and raised its target price to Rs 900 from Rs 850, implying an upside of 28.2% from its reference price of Rs 702. The brokerage expects growth in the P&A portfolio to improve in the second half of FY27, supported by brand relaunches, new premium offerings and expansion of ICONiQ White. It also expects benefits from backward integration to begin contributing to margins.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 1:46 PM IST
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