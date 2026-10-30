Allied Blenders shares fall 4%; brokerages divided on growth, margin outlook

In its report, HDFC Securities downgraded Allied Blenders to Reduce from Add, retaining its target price of Rs 685. The brokerage flagged the company's dependence on a single brand for premium growth, along with an aggressive capital expenditure programme that could put further pressure on its leveraged balance sheet. It also noted that the quality of growth remained a concern, with Prestige and Above (P&A) volumes growing 6% in the September quarter, compared with 16% growth in the mass-premium segment.

Ashika Institutional Equities retained its Hold rating with a target price of Rs 715, implying limited upside of around 2% from its reference price. The brokerage said ICONiQ White's growth momentum had moderated, with volumes appearing to stabilise at around one million cases per month. It also highlighted uncertainty around margin recovery, despite the company's guidance of gross and EBITDA margins of around 48% and 18%, respectively, by FY28.

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Ashika noted that Allied Blenders' adjusted net profit rose 9.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 69 crore in Q2FY27. However, the increase was partly supported by a change in depreciation accounting from the written-down value method to the straight-line method, which reduced depreciation expense by Rs 4.97 crore during the quarter.

Nomura, meanwhile, maintained its Buy rating and raised its target price to Rs 900 from Rs 850, implying an upside of 28.2% from its reference price of Rs 702. The brokerage expects growth in the P&A portfolio to improve in the second half of FY27, supported by brand relaunches, new premium offerings and expansion of ICONiQ White. It also expects benefits from backward integration to begin contributing to margins.